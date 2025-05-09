Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alcaraz beats Lajovic in return from injury at Italian Open; No. 1 Sabalenka advances

Carlos Alcaraz returned from a brief injury layoff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic at the Italian Open
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
29 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz returned from a brief injury layoff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic at the Italian Open on Friday.

The third-ranked Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury.

Against Lajovic, Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

“The body felt great,” Alcaraz said. “I just moved well. I made a few good sprints today without any pain. ... It was a test for me so I think I passed the test today.”

“It was a great performance, great level, which was surprising for me a little bit, but just really happy for that,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz won the opening four games but dropped his serve when he served for the first set at 5-2. The Spaniard broke back in the next game to close it out, showing off his speed on the clay court at the Foro Italico when he ran down a drop shot and produced a backhand winner on one key point.

Alcaraz also went ahead early in the second set. He finished with the same number of winners as unforced errors — 24.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 10-1 on clay this season. He'll next face either 31st-seeded Alex Michelsen or Laslo Djere.

A four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 25.

The Rome tournament also marks the return of top-ranked Jannik Sinner from a three-month doping ban.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in opposite sides of the draw.

Sinner opens against 99th-ranked Mariano Navone on Saturday.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point from Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Anastasia Potapova of Russia during the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Friday May 9, 2025. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, center, leaves after concelebrating Mass with the College of Cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican the day after his election as 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

Credit: AP

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass as details emerge of how votes coalesced in the conclave

8m ago

Most Americans disapprove of Trump's treatment of colleges, a new AP-NORC poll finds

9m ago

Two dolls instead of 30? Toys become the latest symbol of Trump's trade war

11m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.