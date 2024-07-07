Nation & World News

Alcaraz and Sinner both reach Wimbledon quarterfinals and are 1 match away from another meeting

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one match away from another high-stakes meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his fourth round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his fourth round match against Ugo Humbert of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By MATTIAS KAREN – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one match away from another high-stakes meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Both men reached the quarterfinals on Sunday as Alcaraz held off an attempted comeback by Ugo Humbert to win 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 on Centre Court. Sinner then beat Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9) on No. 1 Court after saving four set points in the third set.

Alcaraz beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open semifinals in June en route to his first title at Roland Garros and the two would meet again in the last four if they win their next matches. Alcaraz will play the winner between No. 12 Tommy Paul and Roberto Bautista Agut, while Sinner faces No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who advanced when No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov retired with an apparent leg injury while trailing 5-3 in the first set.

Dimitrov had led 3-0 but appeared to hurt himself when he slipped on the grass. He tried to keep playing after a medical timeout before retiring.

Both players came up with some spectacular shots when it mattered on Sunday.

Alcaraz's match against Humbert had seemed all but over when the Spaniard clinched the second set by chasing down several seemingly out-of-reach shots on set point, even falling over after hitting one forehand and quickly getting back up to get to the next ball.

Asked to describe his play on that point, Alcaraz just said: "Unbelievable, I guess.”

Humbert nearly staged a surprising comeback and threatened to take the match into a fifth set when he held three straight break points for a 5-3 lead in the fourth. But Alcaraz came back to win that game with the help of a couple of aces, then broke for a 6-5 lead by hitting a deep forehand winner.

He set up match point with one of his delicate forehand drop shots and converted it with a service winner.

Sinner had to come from 4-1 down in the third set and held for 5-5 after wrapping his racket behind his back and hitting the ball between his legs to get it over the net, then followed it up with a forehand passing shot to clinch the game.

“That was just luck,” Sinner said about his shot.

Sinner then saved one set point at 6-5 and three more in the tiebreaker before converting his second match point when the hard-serving Shelton double-faulted.

Shelton was trying to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal but was coming off three straight five-set wins, including one over Denis Shapovalov that finished on Saturday.

Sinner is into the last eight for the third year in a row, having lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's semifinals.

Earlier, French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set of their fourth-round match. Donna Vekic also advanced after beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a stop-start match on No. 2 Court that was interrupted several times because of rain. Vekic will also be playing in her first Wimbledon quarterfinal, in her 10th appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Keys had served for the match at 5-2 in the last set but then started limping more and more and needed a medical timeout to get her left leg worked on after Paolini made it 5-4. She had her left thigh taped as she served for the match for a second time but was broken again — double-faulting on break point — and was in tears by the end of that game, with her movement clearly restricted.

Keys tried to play on but the American finally went to the net to tell the chair umpire on No. 1 Court that she was retiring after Paolini hit an ace for 15-15 in the final game.

The Italian had won the first set 6-3, before Keys won the second 7-6 (6).

Keys had been two points from the win when the score was deuce at 5-2 in the third.

“I’m so sorry for her. To end the match like this, it’s bad,” Paolini said in her on-court interview. “What can I say? We played a really good match. It was really tough. A lot of ups and downs. I’m feeling a little bit happy, but also sad for her. It’s not easy to win like that.”

Paolini is the fifth Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the professional era, and will try to become the first to make the semifinals. She will face the winner between No. 2 Coco Gauff and 19th-seeded Emma Navarro, who played later on Centre Court.

Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, was trying to reach the last eight for the second year in a row at the All England Club, and third time overall. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Ugo Humbert of France during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Ugo Humbert of France during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ugo Humbert of France plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Madison Keys of the United States reacts during her fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Madison Keys of the United States reacts during her fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini, right, of Italy applauds as Madison Keys of the United States walks from Centre Court after she retired injured during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Madison Keys of the United States receives medical attention during her fourth round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a backhand return to Madison Keys of the United States during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts during her fourth round match against Madison Keys of the United States at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand return to Ben Shelton of the United States during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ben Shelton of the United States reacts during his fourth round match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ben Shelton of the United States plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

Renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash
The Latest
French leftists win most seats in elections, pollsters say. Lack of majority threatens...
9m ago
THE LATEST
French leftists win most seats in legislative elections
10m ago
A weakened West Africa bloc asks Senegalese leader to try to convince breakaway states to...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside