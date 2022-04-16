ajc logo
X

Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York

Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National & World News
By JERRY BEACH, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday.

Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener.

“I said I felt like we haven’t won a baseball game here in a long time,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, recalling a postgame conversation with a team staffer. “I was proud of our guys. We played hard. It’s a tough environment for a young team.”

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks — who entered the game with 18 runs this season, second-fewest in the majors ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles — squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.

Seth Beer led off with an infield single against Rodriguez, and Lugo struck out Carson Kelly before Alcantara homered to right field.

“I felt the entire dugout took a big exhale (and) said OK, good, we’re in the lead and playing some downhill baseball,” Lovullo said.

Daulton Varsho followed with a walk and scored — after running through a stop sign by third base coach Tony Perezchica — on Marte’s double down the first-base line.

Lugo has given up multiple runs in two appearances this season after surrendering two or more runs 12 times in 120 relief outings from 2019-21.

“We’ve been spoiled by him for a long time here,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s pitched some very meaningful innings for us this year. He will again. Just wasn’t his day.”

The Mets pulled within a run in the eighth when Jeff McNeil singled with one out and Starling Marte — whose throw wide of the plate helped Varsho score the third run — homered to left. Ian Kennedy walked Francisco Lindor before Pete Alonso hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen surrendered two hits and a walk while whiffing two in four innings in his season debut, which was delayed due to issues with his shoulder and thumb.

Arizona outfielders David Peralta and Varsho made sliding catches in the sixth inning to take hits away from Starling Marte and Pete Alonso. It was payback for Varsho, who lost out on base hits when Alonso dived for his grounder in the third and McNeil made a leaping catch at the wall on his fly in the fifth.

Beer finished with three hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Ketel Marte had two hits. McNeil was the only Mets player with two hits.

Carrasco allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: IF Cam Duzenack and RHP Matt Peacock joined the taxi squad. ... SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) and DH Jordan Luplow (strained right oblique) each had six at-bats in a simulated game Friday at Arizona’s spring training complex.

Mets: OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha remained on the COVID-19 injured list, and Dick Scott joined the team to replace bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who is also out due to virus protocols. ... RHP Trevor May tossed a one-hit eighth inning in his first appearance since Monday, when he exited against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a triceps strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 5.31 ERA) makes his first start since replacing LHP Caleb Smith in the rotation.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start in place of the injured Taijuan Walker.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide59m ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
40m ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
19h ago
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
19h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
8h ago
The Latest
Crews fight New Mexico fires as some evacuations lift
17m ago
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
22m ago
Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win
24m ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top