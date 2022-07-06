Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was went 0 for 3 with a walk. Ohtani, who turned 28 Tuesday, reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh and stole his ninth base of the season.

Alcantara retired his first 14 batters before Rengifo’s soft line drive to right.

Cooper connected against Noah Syndergaard (5-7) in the third, driving a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for his sixth homer.

De La Cruz went deep in the fifth. It was his sixth of the year.

Syndergaard allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none in five innings.

Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Miami right-fielder Avisaíl García for arguing balls and strikes in the fourth.

SCANT SCORING CHANCES

The Angels had two scoring opportunities against Alcantara. After his two-out single in the fifth, Rengifo stole second and advanced to third on catcher Jacob Stallings’ throwing error. But Alcantara struck out Max Stassi to end the threat. Ohtani advanced to third on Ward’s fly ball to deep center before Alcantara struck out Walsh for the final out in the seventh.

UNLIKELY BASE STEALER

Include Jesús Aguilar among the Marlins who have contributed to the club’s NL-leading 65 stolen bases. The husky first baseman got his first career steal in the first. Aguilar, who reached on a throwing error by second baseman Rengifo, beat catcher Max Stassi’s throw in his successful attempt at second.

DON’T UNPACK

The Marlins’ brief homestand against the Angels interrupts a stretch of 11 road games. Before their two-game set with the Angels, the Marlins finished 5-2 in St. Louis and Washington. They begin a four-game series at the NL East-leading New York Mets on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF-OF David Fletcher (left hip strain) has been progressing and will take live swings soon.

Marlins: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right lower back strain) is doing mobility exercises at the club’s spring training complex. ... LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA) makes his first career start against Miami in the closing game of the series Wednesday. LHP Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56 ERA) starts for the Marlins.

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates while running the bases on a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani prepares to bat during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani swings at a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz celebrates after hitting also home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia, right, gestures toward home plate umpire Lance Barrett after bring ejected during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)