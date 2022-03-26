Albright acted as model, mentor for generations of women

“Her whole story, we should tell it over and over again,” Bowles said. “She broke down stereotypes that still interrupt women's career potential today.”

Albright also was known for bringing countless women into politics or policy work, often without ever meeting them face-to-face.

“One of my earliest memories really was seeing this woman, who was small in stature but a heavyweight regardless,” said Virginia Kase Solomon, CEO of the League of Women Voters. “She had this gravitas and she could go toe-to-toe with any man in the room.”

When Albright became secretary of state, Candace Waterman was working as a healthcare executive and she looked to Albright as a model of a woman “functioning in a man's world without losing herself.”

Waterman, now president and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy, said Albright and, years later, Condoleezza Rice showed women that their voice could affect public policy.

“At each juncture, more and more barriers come down," Waterman said. “Sometimes it’s brick by brick, not by a bulldozer.”

Of course, some women said Albright shouldn't be reflexively deemed an icon for her “first” status without considering her decisions as secretary of state or her continued presence in party politics.

Albright has been sometimes criticized for her support of severe sanctions on Iraq during Saddam Hussein's rule and her staunch backing of Western intervention in Kosovo. Others remain offended by Albright's implication that all women had a duty to support Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

On the eve of that year's New Hampshire primary, Albright appeared at a rally for Clinton supporters and quipped, “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.”

Albright routinely used the phrase during her career, but usually framed it as a criticism of women failing to support one another's professional goals. She apologized for applying it to politics in a column for The New York Times. But she still argued that a woman in the Oval Office would prioritize gender equality and asked younger generations to consider advice from "this aging feminist."

“When women are empowered to make decisions, society benefits,” she wrote. “They will raise issues, pass bills and put money into projects that men might overlook or oppose.”

That goal also fueled Albright's continued involvement in a program focused on leadership skills for students at her alma mater, the all-female Wellesley College, said Stacie Goddard, director of the school's Albright Institute.

Again and again, Albright urged the young women participating to get comfortable interrupting and speaking their mind, particularly in rooms dominated by men. Women with their own impressive careers in international policy or politics who were invited to address students also spoke of Albright's influence, Goddard said.

“Even now, this is not a field that's populated by a lot of women,” Goddard said. “I've gotten to meet women who talk about how intentional she was in making sure she was working with women in those positions and helping them and mentoring them.”

Caption FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watches as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces her and shortly before saying, "there's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other," at a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School, in Concord, N.H., Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watches as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright introduces her and shortly before saying, "there's a special place in hell for women who don't help each other," at a campaign event at Rundlett Middle School, in Concord, N.H., Feb. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin