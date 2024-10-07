Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
Albania's opposition protests and demands a caretaker Cabinet

Opposition supporters in Albania have protested again and demanded that the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet before next year’s parliamentary election
By LLAZAR SEMINI – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Opposition supporters in Albania protested again Monday, demanding that the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet before next year’s parliamentary election.

The conservative opposition has long accused Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialists of corruption, manipulating earlier voting and usurping powers of the judiciary and others.

The Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has been holding protests at parliament in the past week after a colleague was convicted of slander and imprisoned in a case they consider as being politically motivated. Ervin Salianji has appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The Democrats, who have staged sometimes violent protests against the government since 2013, also seek Berisha's release from house arrest, where he was put during an investigation of alleged corruption.

A few thousand protesters gathered in front of the main government building in Tirana shouting “Down with the dictatorship" and “Berisha, Berisha.” After briefly clashing with police, they hurled Molotov cocktails.

Outside the governing Socialist Party headquarters, they again hurled Molotov cocktails and burned a poster of the prime minister, who leads the party. They then did the same outside the Interior Ministry and city hall.

Outside parliament, police used tear gas to move them away.

Hundreds of police officers had taken up positions to protect government institutions. Police said traffic was blocked on many streets downtown.

Police said 10 officers were hurt by Molotov cocktails, pyrotechnic items and hard objects. Some protesters were seen with streaming eyes from tear gas and a few were taken to a hospital, according to local media.

The Democrats’ secretary-general, Flamur Noka, ended the protest by pledging that the “civil disobedience” would continue.

The U.S. Embassy had warned its citizens to stay away from the protest.

The U.S. and European Union have urged the opposition to resume dialogue with the government, saying violence won't help the country integrate into the 27-nation EU bloc.

In 2020, the EU decided to launch full membership negotiations with Albania, and later this month Tirana will start discussions with the bloc on how the country aligns with EU stances on the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and the fight against corruption.

