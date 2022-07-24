ajc logo
X

Albania's newly sworn-in president urges political unity

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

National & World News
By LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Albania’s new president has been sworn in

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s new president was sworn in on Sunday and urged the nation's political parties to cooperate on the country's future and consolidate the rule of law.

President Bajram Begaj, 55, who won after getting 78 votes in the 140-seat Parliament, formally took office at a ceremony in parliament.

“I won't stand neutral to anyone putting personal interests above those of our nation,” said Begaj, a former army chief-of-staff general.

At a later ceremony at the presidential office the Constitutional Court head handed over the country's Constitution to Begaj.

Begaj was nominated by the governing left-wing Socialist Party after no compromise candidate was reached with the opposition. Most opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting and some avoided the swearing in ceremony too.

Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role and the president is expected to stand above partisan divisions. The president is the army's commander general, also holding some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces.

Begaj started his speech at parliament talking about Albania's “irreversible European path.”

Earlier this month Albania, a NATO member since 2009, launched accession talks with the European Union.

“European Albania, today a promise and tomorrow a reality, is the crown of the most beautiful historical dream of the Albanian people,” he said.

The EU, the United States and other Western countries welcomed Begaj in his new post.

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Begaj in a tweet Sunday, adding that “With the opening of accession talks, we are at an exciting time in EU-Albania relations."

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj inspects a guard of honour during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj inspects a guard of honour during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj inspects a guard of honour during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj takes the oath during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands for the national anthem during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands for the national anthem during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj stands for the national anthem during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj delivers a speech during a swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj, left, stands next to former President Ilir Meta, during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj, left, stands next to former President Ilir Meta, during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj, left, stands next to former President Ilir Meta, during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Editors' Picks
8 injured in northwest Atlanta gas station shooting1h ago
Braves place Adam Duvall on the injured list
3h ago
Gridlock Guy: Flooding again a problem in I-285/GA-400 work zone
9h ago
GBI investigating after U.S. marshal, suspect shot in Peachtree City
46m ago
GBI investigating after U.S. marshal, suspect shot in Peachtree City
46m ago
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
3h ago
The Latest
California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite
9m ago
Attorney wins Ernest Hemingway contest in Key West tradition
11m ago
Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead
13m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
6h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top