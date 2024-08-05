Albania's governing Socialist Party wins mayoral poll in a town with ethnic Greek minority

Beleris and the two mayoral candidates are members of the local ethnic Greek minority.

The case against Beleris has strained relations between Tirana and Athens, with Greece threatening to hold up Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

Sunday’s preliminary turnout tally was 37.61%, or more than 3% than last year, and the voting was held without any issues according to the CEC.

The Socialists currently dominate the Town Hall’s assembly.

The opposition complained that some 6,000 people were unable to vote due to expired identity cards. During the previous election, the commission allowed people with out-of-date IDs to vote upon the request of some political parties and a decision from the government. This year no such request was filed, according to CEC head Ilirjan Celibashi.

Former Interior Minister Taulant Balla said that despite his call on July 22 for a speedy two-day issuing of IDs, there was no response from Himara voters, especially those living in neighboring Greece.

The voting was held at the culmination of the tourist season with thousands of tourists in areas where the voting took place. Few were aware of the voting that was taking place.

Himara is populated with ethnic Greeks on what has been dubbed the Albanian Riviera, a coastal region with burgeoning tourist development that has been rife with property disputes.

In the aftermath of the fall of Albania’s communist regime in the early 1990s, property that had previously been seized by the state was distributed among residents. But this often led to disputes over ownership claims, and there have been allegations of ethnic bias in land distribution.

Beleris, 51, has claimed the case against him was an attempt by Socialist Party's Prime Minister Edi Rama to retain control of Himara and its potential for lucrative future property development

In June, Beleris was elected to the European Parliament with Greece’s governing conservative party, and was given a five-day leave from prison to attend the parliament’s opening session in Strasbourg.

