Albania's ex-president takes over his old political party

Meta, 53, who was replaced Sunday by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected Monday as leader of a committee that would re-organize his old left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration party, or LSI, into a re-named the Party of Freedom.

After he was elected as the country's president in 2017, Meta left the party’s post, which was taken over by his wife, Monika Kryemadhi. She resigned five years later.