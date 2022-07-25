ajc logo
X

Albania's ex-president takes over his old political party

Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj, left, stands next to former President Ilir Meta, during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly appointed Albanian President Bajram Begaj, left, stands next to former President Ilir Meta, during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Tirana, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Albania's new president sworn in on Sunday calling on the country's political parties to cooperate and consolidate the rule of law. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Albania’s former President Ilir Meta has taken over the leadership of his old political party pledging to fight government corruption through referendums

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former President Ilir Meta on Monday took over the leadership of his old political party and pledged to fight government corruption through referendums.

Meta, 53, who was replaced Sunday by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected Monday as leader of a committee that would re-organize his old left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration party, or LSI, into a re-named the Party of Freedom.

After he was elected as the country's president in 2017, Meta left the party’s post, which was taken over by his wife, Monika Kryemadhi. She resigned five years later.

Following Meta's passionate speech against the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the LSI convention decided to change the party's name and reorganize.

The former president started his political career with the left-wing Socialist Party, but in 2004 left it to form the smaller LSI. During his presidency, Meta often clashed with the Socialists government, blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
10h ago
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor
11h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
4h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
4h ago
Susan V. Booth, leaving Alliance Theatre to lead Chicago’s Goodman
1h ago
The Latest
Man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer
7m ago
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
8m ago
MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal
16m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top