Albanians want children returned from refugee camps in Syria

The two children have remained at the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria, and have contacted their mother Mide and uncle Gjetan by phone time and again.

“They always ask us on phone when the government will pick them up, like Kosovo, Bosnia did,” says Ndregjoni.

A few hundred Albanian men joined terror groups in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s. Now many of them are dead and their women and children are stuck in Syria camps.

Albanian authorities say they are working hard to return all such children.

“A similar chorus we listen always: We are working, but we are seeing nothing,” said Ndregjoni, while his sister Mide, 43, stayed behind, ashamed to speak at all.

Authorities say no Albanians have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in the last four to five years.

About two thirds of Albania’s 2.85 million people are Muslims.