Albanians rally for 5th day after police kill man in curfew

The rally started peacefully from the capital Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square to the main government building of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with protesters chanting “No justice, no calmness!” and “Justice for Klodian!”

Demonstrators asked for the resignation of the police chief and the release of those who have been arrested in days of clashes with police. Later some hurled stones at the Tirana police station, where police responded with tear gas and water cannons. Smaller protests were held in other cities.