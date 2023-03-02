Albanian leader denies corruption over indicted FBI agent

McGonigal is also accused of working for a Russian oligarch at a time when he was supposed to be investigating them.

Albania's opposition center-right Democratic Party of former president and prime minister Sali Berisha, and the left-wing Freedom Party of former president Ilir Meta have been demanding the government's resignation since last month, alleging corruption, links to organized crime and poor economic policies.

The opposition has planned another national rally in front of the government building on Friday. On the same day, an appeals court will decide who should lead the main opposition Democrats — Berisha or his predecessor Lulzim Basha.

The party has been plagued by infighting after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2021 barred Berisha and his close relatives from entering the U.S. for "corrupt acts that undermined democracy" during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister. Britain did the same last year.