ajc logo
X

Albanian attorneys on strike to protest court reduction plan

National & World News
35 minutes ago
Albanian attorneys are boycotted all the courts to protest a reorganization that cuts the number of courts almost by half

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian attorneys on Tuesday boycotted all the court procedures to protest a new reorganization plan that cuts the number of courts almost by half.

The High Judicial Council, the country’s top institution on courts, decided to cut the number of the first instance courts from 22 to 13, the appeals courts from six to one and the administrative courts from six to two. That means lawyers and their clients must sometimes go to other cities for trials, or to the capital for the appeals court.

Its decision last week said the moves aimed at “increasing the efficiency of the judicial system for citizens” and also a better distribution of the judges’ workload.

But attorneys said it was doing the opposite, violating citizens’ access to the courts and delaying the court processes. It also accused the council of not taking their opinion into consideration.

The attorneys have boycotted 500 court cases this week, threatening to continue the strike unless reorganization plan is cancelled.

Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, a NATO member since 2009, hampering its democratic processes and slowing its path into the European Union.

In 2016, Albania passed a judicial reform seeking to root out bribery and ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics. Hundreds of judges and prosecutors have been fired following a still ongoing vetting process.

Editors' Picks
GPB to air documentary on African American high school sports during segregation23h ago
Georgia has hits and misses at 2022 James Beard Awards
12h ago
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say
19h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
10h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
10h ago
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling
The Latest
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bid
6m ago
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
8m ago
West Virginia cash-for-worker program welcomes new residents
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top