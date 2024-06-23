Nation & World News

Albania team says UEFA banned player Mirlind Daku for two Euro 2024 games after nationalist chants

The Albanian soccer federation says UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku on Sunday for two games at the European Championships after leading fans in nationalist chants
Albania's Mirlind Daku, centre, controls the ball ahead Croatia's Martin Baturina during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Albania's Mirlind Daku, centre, controls the ball ahead Croatia's Martin Baturina during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
20 minutes ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation said UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku on Sunday for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants at the European Championship.

Daku took a megaphone after Albania’s 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday in Hamburg and joined in chanting slogans against Serbia and North Macedonia.

The Albanian federation also said UEFA imposed fines totaling 47,250 euros ($50,500) for incidents at the game, where its fans joined Croatian fans and chanted an anti-Serb slogan.

The Serbian soccer federation said it would leave the tournament if UEFA did not punish the incidents.

Albania plays a decisive group-stage game on Monday against Spain. If Albania advances, Daku also would sit out the round of 16 game.

Daku later apologized for his actions in a social media posting, as UEFA appointed an in-house investigator to study his “alleged inappropriate behavior.”

The 26-year-old forward began playing for Albania last year having used his right under FIFA rules to change his eligibility from Kosovo, the ethnic-Albanian former province of Serbia that declared independence 16 years ago.

UEFA also announced charges against its Albanian and Croatian member federations for “potential racist and/or discriminatory conduct” by fans on Wednesday, who were reportedly chanting “Kill the Serbs” in Serbian.

The Albanian soccer Federation, or FSHF, called on the fans to be “accountable and avoid incidents and riots.”

“The FSHF invites fans and football lovers to support to the end the Albanian national team in this magical and historic path in Euro 2024 by showing citizenry and accountability through correct behavior and by respecting the rules and the opponents,” said a statement.

Albania has impressed at Euro 2024 in an opening 2-1 loss against Italy and then the 2-2 draw with Croatia. The team likely needs to beat Spain to advance.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Croatia fans cheer during a Group B match between Croatia and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Albanian supporters hold flags of the Kosovo Liberation Army, also known as the UÇK, as they wait for the start of the Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE- A drone with an Albanian flag flies over Partizan stadium during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 14, 2014. A tournament co-hosting bid by Albania and Serbia is an unlikely project in European soccer and politics. The Balkan neighbors’ soccer federations have surprisingly teamed up to persuade UEFA to award them the men’s Under-21 European Championship. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, Files)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

One person found dead and two missing in Switzerland floods
11m ago
A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say
13m ago
Over 1,000 pilgrims died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby