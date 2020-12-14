Albania police warn against protests due to virus pandemic

Prime Minister Edi Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable” shooting of Rasha, and his interior minister resigned Thursday.

But that hasn't placated the demonstrators, who are now asking for the resignation of the police chief and the release of those who have been arrested in days of clashes with police. Smaller protests have been held in other cities.

Scores of people have been arrested in five days of protests and almost 300 have been charged with holding an illegal protest during the pandemic, as well as with arson and public order breaches. Authorities say 28 police officers and at least four protesters have been injured in the clashes.

Albanian police detain a protester as others try to release him during clashes in Tirana, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Albanian demonstrators clashed in the third day on Friday protesting for the death of a 25-year-old man shot dead by a police officer. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) Credit: Hektor Pustina Credit: Hektor Pustina