Albania police deport dozens of soccer fans after clashes

Dervishi said 48 Italian fans and 12 Dutch supporters have been detained, adding anyone arrested could face up to seven years in prison. He said 80 fans were deported back to Italy.

The police official also called on businesses to avoid offering glass bottles to customers and warned Tirana residents to avoid “provocations from individuals or groups of fans who may be under the effect of alcohol.”

“We are determined to guarantee order and security, to prevent property destruction and the normal holding of the sporting activity,” Dervishi said.

Feyenoord and Roma are storied clubs with big fan bases. Up to 100,000 fans are expected in Tirana despite each club being allocated only 4,000 tickets for the inaugural final of the third-tier European tournament.

There are separate “fan zones” for each club, only one kilometer (0.6 miles) apart.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption A view of the street in downtown of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Feyenoord will play Roma Wednesday in the Europa Conference League Final. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Caption A view of the street in downtown of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Feyenoord will play Roma Wednesday in the Europa Conference League Final. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Caption People pose for a pictures next a copy of Coference League trophy in downtown of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Feyenoord will play Roma Wednesday in the Europa Conference League Final. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni Caption People pose for a pictures next a copy of Coference League trophy in downtown of Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Feyenoord will play Roma Wednesday in the Europa Conference League Final. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni