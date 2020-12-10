Albania: Officials try to deter protest over police shooting

“Gatherings and rallies are a breach" of the coronavirus rules, a police statement said. It added that authorities would not allow new protests, saying that “organizers and participants would confront the power of law.”

On Wednesday hundreds of Albanians defied pandemic rules to hold the protest. Many threw stones and flares at police while trying to force their way into the Interior Ministry, and the main government building that includes the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

They also damaged the New Year decorations at the main Skanderbeg Square.

Police fired tear gas to disperse them.

A police statement said three alleged organizers of the illegal protest have been arrested, and another four people were freed after being charged.

Prime Minister Rama, who is in the United States, said he would speak on Rasha's death later Thursday.

The U.S. embassy in Tirana warned its citizens to avoid public buildings where the protest may be held.

