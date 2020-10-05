Albania approves electoral code reform to boost EU prospects

Albania’s parliament is now dominated by the left-wing Socialist Party.

The main center-right opposition, which boycotted parliament last year, criticized the new electoral code.

Earlier this year, the EU gave the green light for Albania and North Macedonia to start full membership negotiations, but the bloc has yet to set a date for the talks.

Both U.S. and EU, which were directly involved in a June 5 political agreement on constitutional amendments related to the electoral code, deplored that the ruling Socialists passed the laws without continuing the consultation with the out-of-parliament opposition.

The statement of the EU Delegation to Albania considered the laws “unrelated to the implementation of the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations on electoral reform as referred to in the March Council Conclusions.”

“It is regrettable that the majority failed to honor its own stated commitment to seek common ground,” a U.S. Embassy statement said, adding that as a NATO member, aspirant to the EU and OSCE’s Chairman-in-Office, "Albania’s leaders … (need) to hold themselves to a higher standard and to ensure the freedom and fairness of the upcoming elections.”