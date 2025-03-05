Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alaska State Troopers report multiple backcountry skiers are trapped in an avalanche near Anchorage

Alaska State Troopers say multiple skiers were reported trapped in the Alaska backcountry after being swept up in an avalanche
By MARK THIESSEN – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Multiple skiers were reported trapped in the Alaska backcountry after being swept up in an avalanche, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday.

The number of skiers and their conditions were not immediately available.

The slide happened late Tuesday afternoon near the skiing community of Girdwood, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Anchorage, Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, said in a text to The Associated Press.

“Troopers received a report of an avalanche that caught multiple individuals who were heliskiing yesterday afternoon near the west fork of 20 Mile River,” McDaniel said. “The company that they were skiing with attempted to recover the skiers but were unable to due to the depth of the snow.”

The size of the avalanche and the depth of the snow was not immediately known.

He said troopers will attempt to reach the site on Wednesday, and may need an aircraft to get to the remote spot well off the Seward Highway.

Girdwood is the skiing capitol of Alaska, and home to the Hotel Alyeska, at the base of Mount Alyeska, where people ski or snowboard. At the top of the mountain is the Seven Glaciers Restaurant, named for its view.

Each winter, 25 to 30 people die in avalanches in the U.S., according to the National Avalanche Center.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Recent aviation disasters and close calls stoke fears about the safety of flying

Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater

Powerful US storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn more tornadoes

31m ago

The Latest

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Roman Chop)

Credit: AP

Trump administration pauses flow of intelligence to Ukraine that helps on battlefield

5m ago

Vance visits the US-Mexico border to tout Trump's immigration crackdown

6m ago

Three Michigan brothers missing since 2010 are declared dead by a judge at mom's request

7m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.