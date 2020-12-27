Alaska soup kitchen gets large food donation after crash

Bean's Cafe and Children's Lunchbox CEO Lisa Sauder said the towing company offered her the food after they recovered it from a semi-truck that crashed into a ditch. No one was injured in the crash. The companies that were scheduled to receive the food decided that they could no longer sell the groceries, KTUU-TV reported.

“We were just about out of fresh produce,” Sauder said. “This time of year, fresh produce gets harder and harder for us to get and so to be given this gift of produce that we can be given right away for meals … it’s gonna help so many people."