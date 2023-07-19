Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BECKY BOHRER – Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
X
Authorities say an Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet, but authorities who recovered the camera have not yet found his body, officials said Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers said teams would continue to search Mendenhall Lake for the body of Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Juneau.

Troopers said a helmet with a camera attached to it that was confirmed to have belonged to Rodriguez was recording on July 11 when his kayak overturned and he went into the water.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email.

DeSpain said the helmet was found on the lakeshore. He said it was turned in to troopers on Monday.

Juneau police on Monday said Rodriguez was believed to have gone missing on July 11 somewhere in the vicinity of the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Police received a report Sunday from U.S. Forest Service employees that a vehicle had been parked at the recreation area since July 11 and determined it was registered to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s son, Jaden Rodriguez, said his father was kindhearted and enjoyed being outdoors, doing activities like fishing, paddleboarding and snowboarding. Rodriguez also was a gifted photographer, his son said.

He said Rodriguez’s life changed for the better when he found God, and Rodriguez would often tell him that life is short.

“He was a good person,” he said.

According to police, Rodriguez's roommate reported last seeing him on July 10, and friends said a social media post by Rodriguez on July 11 showed a kayak on a beach that appeared to be near Nugget Falls, which is in the recreation area and along the lake.

A kayak had been found floating unattended on the lake July 11 that police said resembled the one in Rodriguez's post. As authorities put the pieces together, a search got underway.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Despite reorganization, Braves executives say little will change
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
12h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
12h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct...
11m ago
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist's death...
30m ago
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
14h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
13h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top