Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes

Getting rid of kiosks is not expected to affect Alaska's financials one way or the other, although CEO Ben Minicucci said it will help the airline grow without adding more airport space.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison said Alaska is already seeing an increase in the number of travelers who check in for their flights and have their boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

“What you’re going to see in the future are people only needing to check bags that are going to be milling around in the lobby,” he said.

About half of Alaska's customers check a bag, which they can do using airline-provided iPads instead of kiosks, officials said. They also say that, in a pinch, airline agents can print boarding passes for customers who arrive without one and don't have a smartphone.

Alaska plans to remove kiosks at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport next month and at all of its locations by the end of next year.

American Airlines and United Airlines said they have no plans to eliminate their kiosks. Southwest and Delta did not comment immediately.