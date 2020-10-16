Alabama's Saban tests negative for COVID-19 in follow-up

Alabama head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said Saban's test came back negative on Thursday. If he tests negative again Friday and Saturday, Saban would be allowed on the sidelines for the second-ranked Crimson Tide's Southeastern Conference showdown with No. 3 Georgia Saturday night.

Allen said the PCR test Thursday was conducted by the SEC-appointed lab. He said Wednesday's initial positive result came from an outside lab Alabama has “used to supplement the SEC mandated testing.”