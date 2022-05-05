Alabama's new transgender care felony faces federal test

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke has scheduled a hearing on a request to block the law's enforcement while it's challenged in court. The law, which would otherwise take effect on Sunday, makes it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for medical providers to give puberty blockers and hormones to people under age 19 to help affirm their gender identity.

Four families with transgender children, two doctors and a member of the clergy filed a lawsuit challenging the law as an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights and an intrusion into parental decisions. The U.S. Department of Justice has asked to join the case.