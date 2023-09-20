Alabama school band director says he was 'just doing my job' before police arrested him

An Alabama high school band director says he was just “doing my job” when police officers arrested him and shocked with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game

9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school band director said Wednesday that he was just "doing my job" when police officers arrested him and shocked with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game.

Johnny Mims, the band director at Minor High School, told The Associated Press he was confused when officers pulled him from the director's podium to arrest him following last Thursday's game between Minor and Jackson-Olin high schools.

"I was in shock. Just totally confused because I was pretty much doing my job, and I hadn't done anything wrong. I definitely did not deserve to be Tased," said Mims, who noted that he was shocked with the stun gun three times.

Police body camera footage released Monday shows Mims being arrested and repeatedly shocked in a chaotic scene that included students screaming. Police charged him with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

In the body camera footage, officers are seen approaching Mims as the band plays in the stands. They ask him several times to stop the performance, saying it is time for everyone to leave the stadium since the game was over, and appear incredulous that Mims continues directing the band for another two minutes or so.

Mims said the band was doing what is sometimes called a fifth quarter show in which high school bands perform as attendees leave the stadium. “We were at the last half of our song,” he said.

As the music continues, an officer tells Mims he will go to jail and another says she will contact the school. Mims flashes two thumbs up and says, “That’s cool.”

“Put him in handcuffs,” an officer is later heard saying. The stadium lights are cut off shortly before the band finishes.

Mims said after the song ended that he was pulled from the director's podium. Officers are seen in the video apparently trying to arrest him, in a scrum of bodies. Students can be heard screaming as the arrest plays out.

Mims said he was confused by what was happening.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers decided to take Mims into custody after the confrontation. They said Mims refused to put his hands behind his back and that the arresting officer said he was pushed by the band director, which led to the use of the stun gun. Mims was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment.

Mims disputed the police claims that he pushed an officer. He said he is currently on administrative leave from the school system.

