Alabama rolls by Saint Mary's 80-66 to reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for a 3rd straight year

Alabama thundered past Saint Mary’s 80-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi dunks in the second half against Saint Mary's in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi dunks in the second half against Saint Mary's in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alabama thundered past Saint Mary's 80-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, using a steady stream of alley-oop dunks to reach the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year.

Chris Youngblood led the second-seeded Crimson Tide (27-8) with 13 points. Six players finished in double figures for Alabama, including forward Grant Nelson, who had 12 points and eight rebounds after sitting out the majority of a first-round game against Robert Morris due to a knee injury.

All-American guard Mark Sears had 12 points and three assists, including a pretty lob that Clifford Omoruyi slammed through for a reverse dunk that put the Tide up 14 with just under 8 minutes to play.

Omoruyi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who built a double-digit lead late in the first half and never let the Gaels (29-6) get closer than eight the rest of the way.

Alabama will play sixth-seeded BYU in the East Regional semifinals in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Mitchell Saxen led Saint Mary's with 15 points and Jordan Wessels added 11.

The Gaels shot just 25% (9 of 36) in the first half. Forced to pick up the tempo a little bit against the nation's highest scoring team, Saint Mary's spent most of the final 20 minutes trading baskets with a group that has grown accustomed to success this time of year under coach Nate Oats.

Alabama's 80 points marked the most Saint Mary's has given up this season.

Two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis finished with 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting, and the Gaels made just 3 of 14 3-point attempts.

Takeaways

Saint Mary's: The Gaels have pulled even — and the last two years surpassed — longtime WCC power Gonzaga during the regular season. The breakthrough March run that has defined the Zags' success has remained elusive for Saint Mary's.

Alabama: The deep, relentless Crimson Tide just keep coming at opponents in waves. While Sears didn't have a great night offensively, making only 5 of 15 shots, it hardly mattered. Backcourt mates Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway were happy to pick up the slack, combining for 18 points and eight assists.

Up next

Alabama heads to New Jersey looking to reach the Final Four for a second consecutive year. Their depth and pace will make the school a tough out.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) shoots in front of Saint Mary's center Harry Wessels, rear, in the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) goes to the basket between Saint Mary's guard Mikey Lewis (0) and center Mitchell Saxen (11) in the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Alabama guard Mark Sears, right, shoots in front of Saint Mary's center Harry Wessels, left, in the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Saint Mary's forward Luke Barrett (33) passes the ball in front of Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson, rear, in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Saint Mary's center Harry Wessels (1) shoots in front of Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) in the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) throws a pass beside Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

icon to expand image

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) dribbles beside Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ross, second from right, in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

icon to expand image

Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ross (2) shoots over Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi, left, in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi, left, and Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) reach for the ball in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

icon to expand image

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi, right, dunks beside Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

icon to expand image

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) passes in front of Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen, right, and guard Augustas Marciulionis, center, in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (11) loses the ball in the second half of game against Alabama in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Alabama guard Chris Youngblood, left, knocks the ball away from Saint Mary's center Harry Wessels (1) in front of teammate Mouhamed Dioubate in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

Saint Mary's forward Luke Barrett, left, and Alabama guard Chris Youngblood, right, collide in the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

icon to expand image

