Alabama QB Bryce Young exits with apparent shoulder injury

National & World News
By ERIC W. BOLIN, Associated Press
Updated 8 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the No. 2 Crimson Tide's game against No. 20 Arkansas midway through the second quarter Saturday after an injury to his throwing shoulder.

The Heisman Trophy winner came off the field after Alabama's fifth drive ended at its own 42, favoring his right arm and holding it close to his body after attempting a pass that went incomplete.

Young, who had already thrown a touchdown pass and run for a score, threw his helmet down before entering the medical tent on the Alabama sideline.

He was then seen leaving the field, running up the tunnel with his arm still pressed close to his side.

On the drive before Young exited, he was sacked for a 4-yard loss by Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, a teammate of Young’s with the Crimson Tide last year. Young landed awkwardly on his front side during the sack but returned for the next drive.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told CBS in a halftime interview that Young had a shoulder injury, but the severity was unknown.

With Alabama up 28-7, Young returned to the sideline after halftime in full uniform. He did not re-enter the game on Alabama's first second-half possession.

Young threw for 173 yards before he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half.

Jalen Milroe came in for Young and scored a rushing touchdown on Alabama’s next offensive possession to put the Tide up 21-0.

Milroe threw for a touchdown later in the second quarter and started Alabama's first series of the second half.

