BreakingNews
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced
ajc logo
X

Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 14h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
9h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
4h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield returns to practice
1h ago
The Latest
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
1m ago
Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners
2m ago
Lawyer: Giuliani won't testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
6m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
7h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top