Alabama names Bryant-Denny Stadium field after Nick Saban

“Terry and I certainly have the utmost gratitude for this great legacy-type of award by naming the field for us. I can't tell you how honored and how much appreciation we have for that. This naming is representative of what a lot of people contributed to.”

A field-naming ceremony will be held at the South Florida game on Sept. 7. The honorary degrees and recognition committee unanimously approved the resolution.

Saban led Alabama to a 206-29 on-the-field record and nine SEC titles, holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll at some point in a record 15 consecutive seasons. The old record of seven was held by Miami.

Bryant-Denny Stadium is named after longtime president George Denny, who took over in 1912, and late football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

The trustees' resolution praised Saban for “contributing to a period of unprecedented growth for the university.” It said enrollment rose from 25,580 in Saban’s first year, 2007, to 39,623 in the latest academic year.

He already has a statue outside the stadium at the tradition-rich program.

“No one has contributed more to that history than Nick Saban,” Board President Pro Tem Scott Phelps said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: AP Credit: AP