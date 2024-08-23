Alabama man pleads guilty to detonating makeshift bomb outside state attorney general's office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man pleaded guilty to detonating an explosive device outside of the state attorney general's office, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert constructed the bomb out of nails, firecrackers and screws, and then set it off outside of Attorney General Steve Marshall's office in downtown Montgomery in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 24, according to a complaint filed by prosecutors. No people were hurt, and nearby buildings were not damaged.

The bomb was not discovered until Monday, Feb. 26, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Law enforcement arrested Calvert two weeks later.