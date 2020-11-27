Alabama mail carrier surprises birthday boy with a gift

On this day, the 42-year-old letter carrier made one little boy very happy.

“He was ecstatic,” said his mom, Bonnie Matthews. “He came running back in the house just waving his money, so excited that he got some birthday money from somewhere extra special and unexpected.”

Chip is saving up to buy a Spider-Man action figure. His mom said the kind gesture gave the Opelika, Alabama, family hope after the long months of pandemic isolation, during which she lost her job as a school counselor.

“Our family, like many families, has endured a lot ... has had some pretty significant challenges. And so, gestures like that, I think those are the things, those are the memories that we’re hoping to take away from these nine months,” Bonnie Matthews said.

Her hope is that Chip and his 8-year-old sister, Bennett, will remember this when they grow up. “Not the ugly that was out there right now, but the good and the kind and the giving.”

A photo of a smiling Chip and Purter next to the mail truck has been shared widely on social media. Purter said she was just trying to give back, because people are often nice to her 8-year-old son, Joshua, and sometimes give him a buck or two to brighten his day.

On a recent day, Chip heard the mail truck and rushed out again, this time to deliver an envelope with a thank-you card for his favorite mail carrier. They smiled again and posed for another photo.

“Even though ... no one knows how they’re going to make it from here to the next day," Purter said, "there are still people that ... take their time and still want to show kindness.”

Since that day, the families have kept in contact. Purter has struggled to find someone who can take care of her son, and Matthews agreed to watch him at her home so he can attend virtual classes while his mom is on her mail route. They’re pleased with a bond that started with a small birthday present that united two families.

“It was an awesome moment,” Matthews said. “There was a reason we were brought together.”

Chip Matthews, 6, holds a stack of birthday presents delivered to his home in Opelika, Ala., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Matthews was given an extra birthday surprise when postal worker, Tawanna Purter, gave him $2 as a gift. (Bonnie Matthews via AP) Credit: Bonnie Matthews Credit: Bonnie Matthews