Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Neither the Department of Corrections nor the state attorney general’s office immediately responded to emails seeking information about Hamm’s death.

Hamm was convicted in the killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham, who was shot once in the head while working an overnight shift at a motel in Cullman. Police said $410 was taken during a holdup.

Hamm gave police a confession and he was convicted after two accomplices testified against him in exchange for being allowed to plead guilty to lesser offenses, according to court documents.

Diagnosed in 2014 with B-cell lymphoma, Hamm argued before the scheduled execution that the blood cancer had progressed while the state argued that he was in remission.

In the days before his execution was scheduled, state prison officials told courts they planned to connect the intravenous line below Hamm’s knee after a medical review ordered by a federal judge found that he had no easily usable veins in his upper extremities. The state had expressed confidence that Hamm had usable veins, but workers couldn’t find a suitable one on the day of the scheduled lethal injection.

The U.S. Supreme Court had allowed the execution to proceed, but the state finally called it off because of the problem.