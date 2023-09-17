Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say

An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn’t tell his band to stop playing
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.

Local news outlets report that Minor High School's band director was arrested Thursday night after a football game between Minor and Jackson-Olin High School. He's charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a department spokesperson, said police were trying to clear the stadium at Jackson-Olin after the game and asked both bands to stop playing so people wouldn't linger.

Police say the Jackson-Olin band stopped performing, but that the director disregarded officers and told his students to keep playing.

Police officers accompanied by school security guards went to arrest him for disorderly conduct but he got into a scuffle with them, Fitzgerald said. He said the band director refused to place his hands behind his back and shoved an officer. One of the officers shocked the band director with a stun gun.

Paramedics treated the band director and took him to a hospital to be checked out, Fitzgerald said. He was later booked into jail and released after posting bail.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said Friday that he's gathering facts and declined further comment for now. “I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions,” Gonsoulin said.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division investigates all incidents where an officer uses force during an arrest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Abrams supports putting Atlanta’s training center to a vote3h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

UPDATE
Police: Man arrested after Sandy Springs shooting death in nightclub
3h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
7h ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
1h ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook endures the home boos and keeps the Tigers on an unbeaten...
4m ago
Thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding an end to warming-causing fossil...
12m ago
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top