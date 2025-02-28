Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has commuted the death sentence of Robin “Rocky” Myers to life in prison after noting questions about his case
FILE - This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Alabama death row inmate Robin “Rocky” Myers who was convicted in the 1991 killing of his neighbor, Ludie Mae Tucker. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Alabama death row inmate Robin “Rocky” Myers who was convicted in the 1991 killing of his neighbor, Ludie Mae Tucker. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
By KIM CHANDLER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday commuted the death sentence of Robin "Rocky" Myers to life in prison after noting questions about his case.

Ivey said Myers, who was facing execution this spring, will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. She noted that was the sentence jurors at his 1994 trial had recommended.

The decision came after ongoing questions about the case that included a lack of physical evidence at the crime scene tying him to the 1991 capital murder of Ludie Mae Tucker in Decatur, Alabama. Myers had long maintained he was innocent and a juror at his 1994 trial supported the push for clemency.

“In short, I am not convinced that Mr. Myers is innocent, but I am not so convinced of his guilt as to approve of his execution. I therefore must respect both the jury’s decision to convict him and its recommendation that he be sentenced to life without parole,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey, a Republican who has never previously stopped an execution, called it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as governor.”

“But it pales in comparison to the pain and suffering Ludie Mae Tucker and Marie Dutton endured on the night of October 4, 1991 — and to the many hardships the Tucker family has endured at the hands of our imperfect justice system. I pray that the Tucker family may, in some way, find closure and peace knowing this case is closed, and Mr. Myers will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The Alabama Supreme Court earlier in February authorized Myers’ execution by nitrogen hypoxia. The next step was for the governor to set the execution date.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence

He's had three 'last meals' on Oklahoma's death row. The Supreme Court has now tossed his conviction

Adnan Syed's murder conviction still stands as he seeks sentence reduction in 'Serial' case

The Latest

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Texas measles cases rise to 146 in an outbreak that led to a child's death

8m ago

Gene Hackman and his wife tested negative for carbon monoxide, sheriff says

10m ago

North Carolina company owner pleads guilty over attempted technology sale to China

12m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake