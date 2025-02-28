Alabama governor commutes death row inmate Rocky Myers' sentence to life in prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday commuted the death sentence of Robin "Rocky" Myers to life in prison after noting questions about his case.

Ivey said Myers, who was facing execution this spring, will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. She noted that was the sentence jurors at his 1994 trial had recommended.

The decision came after ongoing questions about the case that included a lack of physical evidence at the crime scene tying him to the 1991 capital murder of Ludie Mae Tucker in Decatur, Alabama. Myers had long maintained he was innocent and a juror at his 1994 trial supported the push for clemency.