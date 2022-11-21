Al-Shabab gunman kills 3 Kenyan peacekeepers in Somalia

Kenyan authorities also are urging vigilance after the start of the soccer World Cup in Qatar. In 2010, at least 76 people were killed when al-Shabab targeted a rugby club and a restaurant in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where customers were watching the World Cup final on giant screens.

“It is at this time the militants know we might let our guard down as we watch” the World Cup, the official said.

Kenyan troops, who are deployed to Somalia under the banner of the African Union, are active along the border with Somalia. Peacekeepers from Burundi and Uganda are based in or near the Somali capital of Mogadishu, the seat of the federal government.

In recent years, al-Shabab fighters have launched cross-border attacks, especially in the remote Kenyan counties of Mandera and Garissa, after breaching security zones.

The attacks have killed or wounded dozens of civilians and security personnel. On Sunday gunmen believed to be from al-Shabab attacked a police post in Mandera before being repulsed.

___

Faruk reported from Mogadishu, Somalia.