Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Photos show the blast shredded part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collapsed roof beams and wooden benches.

Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The attack occurred as Somalia faces major questions about its political and security future. The AU peacekeeping force was meant to withdraw from the country, but its mission could be extended amid concerns that Somali forces are not ready to assume responsibility for security. The U.S. early this year said its troop withdrawal from Somalia was complete.

A long-delayed presidential vote was meant to take place in February but now looks set to be held next year.

Caption Rescue workers carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption Rescue workers carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption Rescue workers carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption People search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh