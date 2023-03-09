Al-Qaida suspect transferred from US prison to Saudi Arabia

Ghassan al Sharbi's transfer was the latest aimed at emptying the Guantanamo military prison of those detainees who are no longer facing possible prosecution or who have finished their sentences following the U.S. military's global roundup of extremist suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

U.S. officials over the years depicted al Sharbi as a loyal al-Qaida supporter and collaborator. Al Sharbi featured in a now famous memo by a Phoenix FBI agent — little heeded at the time — who correctly warned months before the 9/11 attacks that Middle Eastern students appeared to be taking flying lessons for the purpose of attacks involving civil aviation.