X

Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A representative for Al Pacino confirms the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby, Pacino's fourth

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino's fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight," starring Pacino.

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story1h ago

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cosby accusers push laws that let sex-assault victims seek justice years later
8m ago
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece's actions in deadly sinking
8m ago
Fired Amazon union organizer in Alabama reinstated after filing a complaint, union says
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top