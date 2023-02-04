BreakingNews
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Al Ahly's late goal ends Seattle debut 1-0 in Club World Cup

National & World News
37 minutes ago
Mohamed Afsha has scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals after beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Afsha scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday.

Afsha scored after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd. He lifted Al Ahly into the semifinals for the third straight year, and brought an abrupt end to the first appearance by a team from the United States in the competition.

His initial shot from outside the penalty area hit the crossbar. Seattle was unable to clear the danger and Afsha’s second attempt deflected off defender Alex Roldan and bounded past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

It was the only shot on target by the Egyptian club as both sides played a heavily defensive game where chances at goal were limited.

Al Ahly will face Real Madrid in the semifinals next Wednesday in Rabat. Al Ahly has not lost a match in any competition since Aug. 27 in the Egyptian Premier League.

Al Ahly has finished third in each of the past two Club World Cups but has never made the final.

Seattle was the first club from Major League Soccer to take part in the Club World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Champions League last May. The Sounders carried hopes of advancing through their first match and playing at least three matches at the event.

But while Seattle was excellent defensively, it lacked quality chances on attack. Seattle finished with just one shot on goal, a speculative attempt from defensive midfielder Josh Atencio early in the second half.

“I thought we were good. I thought we were evenly matched. A couple of chances. But the deflection on the goal, it’s unfortunate,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said.

Seattle was playing its first competitive match in 3 ½ months while the rest of MLS was going through preseason preparations. The Sounders' previous match was last October and the team gathered for MLS preseason camp in early January.

“They put everything into the game. They put everything into preseason,” Schmetzer said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration 1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Worst-case projections for Braves still are really good
23h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Despite efforts, errant 3-point shooting sinking Georgia Tech
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
13m ago
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
17m ago
Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic
24m ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top