Akshay Bhatia's golf ball falls into a fairway drain, leading to an unusual free drop

DETROIT (AP) — Akshay Bhatia had a hole-in-one of sorts when his golf ball fell into a hole in a fairway drain at Detroit Golf Club in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.

Bhatia's 315-yard drive on the 579-yard, par-5 17th hole ended up underground after it made its way into one of five holes in the drain that were just big enough for a golf ball to fall into.

“Fairly certain that's a Callaway at the bottom,” Bhatia told a PGA Tour rules official.