Akron to pay $4.8 million to relatives of a Black man killed by police

The family of Jayland Walker, a Black man killed when eight police officers fired 94 bullets at him after he shot at least one round out his car window, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the city of Akron, the mayor's office said Monday.

A grand jury declined to indict the officers last year, but Walker's family accused the officers in a federal lawsuit of using excessive force and participating in a "culture of violence and racism" within Akron's police department.

What began as a traffic stop on June 27, 2022, ended when Walker was shot 46 times in a hail of gunfire that upended the city with protests and heightened tensions with police. The investigation said police tried to stop Walker and then gave chase after seeing him driving with a broken taillight and a broken light on his rear license plate. Police said Walker refused to stop and then fired a shot from his car before fleeing on foot.