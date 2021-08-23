Akhtar, Ehrenreich among winners of American Book Awards

The awards are presented by the Before Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit established in 1976 by Ishmael Reed to promote and popularize multicultural literature.

“The purpose of the awards is to recognize literary excellence without limitations or restrictions,” the foundation announced Monday. “There are no categories, no nominees, and therefore no losers. The award winners range from well-known and established writers to under-recognized authors and first works. There are no quotas for diversity, the winners list simply reflects it as a natural process.”