A'ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time

The award was announced one day after Wilson helped the Aces reach the WNBA Finals by knocking out Stewart and the Storm. Wilson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors this year. She's the fifth player to win both awards in the same season; the last to do it was Lauren Jackson in 2007.

“Just to have my name on that list is truly a blessing,” Wilson said. “Hopefully I can add a couple more of course, but just to be there and so young ... our league is hard. It’s full of elite and great players, so for my name to now be on it, I’m blessed and thankful.”

Wilson's Las Vegas teammate Kelsey Plum finished third and Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas and Chicago's Candace Parker — a two-time MVP — rounded out the top five in the voting.

Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft — the franchise's first year in Las Vegas. She led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2020 where the Aces lost to Seattle when the season was played in Florida because of the coronavirus.

The Aces had the best record in the league this year and will host the WNBA Finals on Sunday against either Connecticut or Chicago. Those teams will play a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.

