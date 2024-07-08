A'ja Wilson drops 28 to become Las Vegas Aces' all-time leading scorer in victory over Dallas Wings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 28 points and became the franchise's all-time leading scorer Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85.

Wilson also grabbed 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. She made 11 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft has 4,301 career points and moved past Sophia Young-Malcolm (4,300). She was in attendance, along with Aces owner Mark Davis and several former players.

“I have to always give it to the ones that laid the foundation before me,” Wilson said. “The ones that grinded it out. The ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit to now we’re playing on national TV and charter flights. Thank you for passing that torch. We’re going to keep passing it and planting the seeds for the next generation.”