Breaking: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw terminated, replaced by CFO
Nation & World News

A’ja Wilson becomes the WNBA’s single-season scoring leader, Aces beat Fever for 14th straight time

A’ja Wilson became the WNBA’s single-season scoring leader and finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night for their 14th straight win in the series
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) makes a pass against Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) makes a pass against Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Updated 6 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A'ja Wilson became the WNBA's single-season scoring leader and finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night for their 14th straight win in the series.

Wilson passed Jewell Loyd’s total of 939 points on a jumper from the free-throw line with 26.4 seconds left before halftime. Wilson needed just 35 games to top last year’s record by Loyd, who needed 38 games. Wilson’s previous high was 912 points, set in 40 games last season.

She finished the game with 956 points this season and could potentially be the first player in league history to reach 1,000 in a year.

After Indiana got within 72-66, Wilson scored eight straight Las Vegas points in a two-minute span for an 80-71 lead with 4:04 left. The Aces didn't score again until Wilson completed a three-point play with 1:04 left.

Indiana had a chance to get within 80-76 but Caitlin Clark missed a wide open 3-pointer.

Wilson found Alysha Clark in the corner for a 3-pointer with 34.2 seconds left and then sealed the game with a steal at the other end.

Las Vegas is the only team Indiana has not beaten this season. The Fever will get another chance when the teams meet again on Friday.

Alysha Clark finished with 14 points, Tiffany Hayes added 12 and Chelsea Gray scored 11 for Las Vegas (23-13).

Caitlin Clark struggled from the 3-point line in going 1 of 10, but she finished with 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting overall for Indiana (19-18). Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 24 points for her third straight game with 20-plus.

Wilson, who entered 11 points away from passing Loyd, scored 10 points in the first quarter and Hayes added eight as Las Vegas led 20-18.

__

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is called for a foul against Las Vegas Aces' Tiffany Hayes (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes and A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) is defended by Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas (12) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Megan Gustafson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark makes her 100th 3, finishes with triple-double as Fever beat Sparks 93-86
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA single season scoring record with 941st point.1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Napheesa Collier scores 26 and Lynx overcome Caitlin Clark's 25-point night for 99-88 win...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift wins at MTV Video Music Awards and Katy Perry grabs Video Vanguard Award10m ago
Wildfires in Southern California torch dozens of homes and force thousands to evacuate13m ago
US-based researchers win $1 million prize for their work on face recognition14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison