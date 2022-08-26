Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

Tigray Television quoted eyewitnesses saying the attack at around 1 p.m. local time hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital, Mekele. It aired graphic images of children and adults with dismembered bodies filmed in the aftermath of the attack.

Tigray officials have not yet issued a count of the number of deaths and injuries. But the director of Mekele's Ayder Hospital, Kibrom Gebreselassie, said on Twitter that two children are among four people who died. “More casualties are arriving. The total number so far in our hospital is 13," he said.