Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

National & World News
43 minutes ago
Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said.

The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) from a security screener — and came close to hitting the building itself, he said.

"It definitely shocked him," the chief said. “He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call.”

No one was hurt.

The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said.

The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.

