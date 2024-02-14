Airplane bumps into fence in third mishap in 2 weeks at Norway's main airport

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Scandinavian Airlines plane struck a fence at the Oslo airport on Wednesday, causing minor damage to the aircraft and no injuries, the airline said. It was the third mishap in two weeks reported at Norway's main airport.

The plane bound for Stockholm was leaving the gate at the airport in Gardermoen when its left wing tip crashed into a railing, Scandinavian Airlines told The Associated Press. It was not immediately known how many people were on board.

Two of the three recent incidents at the airport "have occurred as a result of pushback from the same gate,” Oslo airport spokeswoman Monica Iren Fasting told the AP. “All incidents will be reviewed.”