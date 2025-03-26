Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Airman charged with posing as teen on Roblox to coerce 9-year-old into sharing explicit images

An airman stationed in Alaska has been charged with child exploitation
24 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. airman has been charged with coercing a 9-year-old girl to share sexually explicit images of herself, after he posed as a 13-year-old on the gaming site Roblox.

David Ibarra, 31, was arraigned Wednesday in a New York federal court after being arrested in February in Anchorage, Alaska, where he was serving on active-duty in the Air Force, prosecutors said in a statement.

A judge ordered him to be held pending trial on charges including sexual exploitation of a child. Ibarra's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors say the girl, who lives on Long Island, a suburban region east of New York City, met the man on TikTok in August and he asked her to communicate with him on Roblox, telling her he was a 13-year-old boy living in Texas.

From Roblox, he allegedly got the girl to text him from her phone, and eventually directed her to create explicit videos and images, while sending her money on Apple Pay.

Ibarra paid her $191 in a series of 17 Apple Pay transactions, prosecutors allege.

The girl's mother eventually became aware of the messages. Posing as an older sister, she garnered more information about the sender by texting him from her own phone, and he ultimately sent her a selfie revealing part of his face, according to the indictment.

Investigators used Ibarra's El Paso, Texas-based phone number, and searched his iCloud account to confirm his identity, according to prosecutors.

Under interrogation, the 31-year-old allegedly admitted to paying the girl for the explicit images, saying he thought the victim was 12. Prosecutors say he admitted to coercing other girls into sending explicit images of themselves, including one in New Jersey.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani expected to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud arrives at federal court on Feb. 6, 2025, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter has prison start postponed

Teen accused in deadly hit-and-run deemed a danger to others, as police arrest 3rd suspect

American believed to be last person to see missing US student left the Dominican Republic

The Latest

As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Homeland Security Secretary visits El Salvador prison where deported Venezuelans are held

9m ago

NATO clarifies comments that four missing US soldiers had died during training in Lithuania

10m ago

The White House says nothing classified was shared on Signal. Democrats say that strains credulity

11m ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.