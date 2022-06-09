Airlines blast EU plan to expand emissions rule for flights

He urged EU nations to reject the plan and commit to negotiating a global agreement on aviation emissions.

The EU Parliament decision, part of a package of climate-related measures voted on by lawmakers that also included plans to ban selling new cars with combustion engines from 2035, was welcomed by environmentalists.

Jo Dardenne, aviation director of the Brussels-based group Transport and Environment, said EU vote was “a major step forward in tackling heavily polluting long-haul flights.”

The group also welcomed EU plans to monitor the climate impact of water vapor released by planes — the white lines in the sky known as contrails — and phase out free emission allowances for airlines sooner.

Airlines in the EU currently get more than half their carbon credits for free, but that was due to be phased out by 2027. European lawmakers voted to bring the deadline forward to 2025.

